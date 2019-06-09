Nets Daily: Did some research to determine when was las…
Nets Daily: Did some research to determine when was last time a trade involving players –like the Nets-Hawks trade– was agreed to in first week of June or earlier. Had to go back to 1981, a deal involving James Edwards. There was also a three-way trade of draft picks in 2001. Very rare,
June 9, 2019 | 9:09 pm EDT Update
Former Michigan guard Charles Matthews suffered a torn ACL during a workout for the Boston Celtics, his agent told ESPN. Matthews, who has been preparing for the NBA Draft, is likely to miss all of the 2019-20 season.
Brendan Quinn: Can confirm the news of Charles Matthews’ turn ACL. I was told the date of return being batted around is January, at the earliest. I am told Matthews did consider the possibility of returning to U-M for his final year after learning the severity of the injury.
Jeff Rabjohns: Indiana forward Juwan Morgan has worked out for the Suns, Bulls, Pacers, Jazz, Grizzlies & Timberwolves. He is scheduled to work out for the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday and Detroit Pistons on Friday, he tells Peegs.com. #iubb
June 9, 2019 | 5:18 pm EDT Update
Connor Letourneau: Practice just ended, and Kevin Durant’s walking out with an ice bag on his right calf. Appears to be walking OK.
Anthony Slater: Part of Andre Iguodala’s answer today when asked about the Warriors uncertain future: “I’ll be here next year for sure, and I’m pretty confident that we’ll have our core back and we’ll try to make another run at it.”
Chris Vivlamore: The following players will work out for the Hawks on Monday ahead of the NBA draft: G Jordan Bone (Tennessee) F Brian Bowen (Sydney) F Dewan Hernandez (Miami) G Jordan Poole (Michigan) G Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) F Dean Wade (Kansas State)