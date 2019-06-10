From mentor, to competitor, to brother… from that right to left crossover stepback, the spin move that I still haven’t figured out and the limitless amount of finishes!! Much love TP and congrats on a HOF Career!!! ✊🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾 #TP9 pic.twitter.com/Ll1fuauSkv

— Chris Paul (@CP3) June 10, 2019