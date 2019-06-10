Chris Vivlamore: Hawks have waived Deyonta Davis.
Bryan Kalbrosky: Abdoulaye N’Doye has withdrawn from the 2019 NBA Draft, source tells USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s @RookieWire. He had worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The international prospect is 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan and has 3-and-D value.
June 10, 2019 | 4:34 pm EDT Update
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will workout the following players tomorrow: Charlie Brown (St. Joe’s), Zylan Cheatham (Arizona St.), Keldon Johnson (Kentucky), Nassir Little (UNC), KZ Okpala (Stanford), Kevin Porter Jr. (USC)