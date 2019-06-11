Taylor Eldridge: Make that the 7th NBA Draft workout fo…
Taylor Eldridge: Make that the 7th NBA Draft workout for Wichita State grad Markis McDuffie, this one with the Houston Rockets today. McDuffie has also worked out for Charlotte, Atlanta, Portland, New York, Miami and Minnesota.
June 11, 2019 | 1:07 pm EDT Update
According to league sources, Memphis’s leadership has not come to a firm decision on this pick yet, with R.J. Barrett still a candidate for No. 2. The widespread expectation at the draft combine in May was that the Grizzlies had zeroed in on Morant with this selection. Morant recently had a minor knee procedure done and won’t be working out for anyone, but he did visit with the Grizzlies at their facility on Sunday. Although Barrett will not work out for the Grizzlies, the thought is that it won’t keep them from making the pick, if they deem him the best choice—Memphis did just that when selecting Jaren Jackson a year ago. Morant still appears to be the likely choice for the Grizzlies at this point in time, but things could still shift over the course of the next week.
According to league sources, the Suns are known to be extremely high on Jarrett Culver, and while this spot is his realistic floor, he may not make it this far. According to reports, the Suns have been weighing trading this pick, but it does seem likely that either White or Darius Garland will be available at this spot, which would give then a chance to address their long-standing hole at point guard.
According to league sources, Atlanta has been angling to move up in the draft by packaging their various picks, and continue to explore possibilities there. Their primary target would seem to be Jarrett Culver, and they would likely have to get ahead of Phoenix to get him.
Rival teams have come to believe that Hachimura recently secured a promise in the late lottery, with suspicion centering on the Timberwolves. Hachimura skipped the combine, but did participate in his agency’s pro day at the end of May, dispelling the notion of a hard commitment at that point. In recent days, league-wide speculation has ramped up with regard to Minnesota.