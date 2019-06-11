USA Today Sports

3 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow’s Hawks workout: Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210 Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227 Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190 Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205 Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235

Storyline: Draft Workouts
June 11, 2019 | 7:52 pm EDT Update
Mike Cherry: Kyrie Irving jerseys are the only #Celtics gear on sale for 50% at Modell’s in Manchester, NH. That’s a pretty clear indicator that retailers aren’t confident in his return.

42 mins ago via Twitter

Schroder, who averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four games in the European Qualifiers, is excited about Germany’s chances long-term, especially since he was one of seven Germans in the NBA or the NBA G-League this past season, including the now-retired Dirk Nowitzki. “We have so much potential. We have never had so many NBA players. There was a lot of potential with Dirk Nowitzki and those great players. But right now with the young players we have, it’s exciting for sure. I am looking forward to the future,” Schroder said.
42 mins ago via FIBA

Storyline: World Cup
Darnell Mayberry: Tuesday’s six-man group: Chris Clemons (Campbell) Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) Jessie Govan (Georgetown) Tyler Hall (Montana State) William McDowell-White (Brose Bamberg) Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech)
42 mins ago via DarnellMayberry

June 11, 2019 | 6:28 pm EDT Update
