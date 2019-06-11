Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow's Hawks workout: Oshae Brisse…
Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow’s Hawks workout: Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) – Forward – 6-8, 210 Kevarrius Hayes (Florida) – Forward – 6-9, 227 Adam Mokoka (Mega Bemax) – Guard – 6-5, 190 Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State) – Guard – 6-5, 205 Kenny Wooten (Oregon) – Forward – 6-9, 235
June 11, 2019 | 7:52 pm EDT Update
Pelicans enganged in talks for Anthony Davis
New Orleans could be looking to move Anthony Davis by next week. The Pelicans appear to want to trade the star big man before the NBA Draft on June 20 and are engaged in talks with “several teams,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Lakers, who have been interested in acquiring Davis since he asked for a trade in January, “remain aggressive,” Wojnarowski said during a Tuesday appearance on SportsCenter.
Mike Cherry: Kyrie Irving jerseys are the only #Celtics gear on sale for 50% at Modell’s in Manchester, NH. That’s a pretty clear indicator that retailers aren’t confident in his return.
Schroder, who averaged 23.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in four games in the European Qualifiers, is excited about Germany’s chances long-term, especially since he was one of seven Germans in the NBA or the NBA G-League this past season, including the now-retired Dirk Nowitzki. “We have so much potential. We have never had so many NBA players. There was a lot of potential with Dirk Nowitzki and those great players. But right now with the young players we have, it’s exciting for sure. I am looking forward to the future,” Schroder said.
“Since everybody is shooting threes like crazy, of course I need to work on that a lot this summer. That will be the main thing this summer. Really only just threes … and getting stronger in my legs. Those are the points I want to work on,” said Schroder, who averaged 34 percent on 364 three-pointers taken in the 2018-19 NBA Regular Season and 20 percent on 25 three-pointers during the European Qualifiers.
Darnell Mayberry: More Bulls pre-draft workouts this week. Monday’s six-man group: Amir Coffey (Minnesota) Jaylen Hands (UCLA) Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest) Louis King (Oregon) Marial Shayok (Iowa State) Ty Cockfield (Arkansas State)
Darnell Mayberry: Tuesday’s six-man group: Chris Clemons (Campbell) Daniel Gafford (Arkansas) Jessie Govan (Georgetown) Tyler Hall (Montana State) William McDowell-White (Brose Bamberg) Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech)
June 11, 2019 | 6:28 pm EDT Update
Paul George undergoes shoulder surgery
Royce Young: Paul George had successful surgery on his left shoulder to repair a tear in his labrum, per a Thunder spokesperson. Recovery timetable is the same it was when he had surgery on his right shoulder a few weeks ago — reassessed around the start of training camp.