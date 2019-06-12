Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow's sixth workout participant i…
Kevin Chouinard: Tomorrow’s sixth workout participant is Jordon Varnado from Troy University, brother of former MSU shot-blocker Jarvis Varnado.
June 11, 2019 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
The NBA said the Toronto Raptors’ Marc Gasol should have been given two free throws with 49 seconds left of Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, a game that the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors by one point on Monday. Gasol was fouled by the Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins on a drive, the NBA said in its Last Two Minute Report that was issued Tuesday.
Team doctors had cleared Durant to return to play. But he lasted only 12 minutes in Game 5 before suffering another injury, leading to speculation that perhaps Golden State officials allowed their leading scorer to return too fast when the team was trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Sports medical experts said Tuesday, however, that no one could have predicted what happened.
“This is no perfect science,” said Dr. Travis G. Maak, Utah Jazz team physician and an associate professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at the University of Utah. “It is called the art of medicine.” Maak, who has been part of many discussions about when a player could return to the court, said “The optics of this are terrible” but added that he has never seen a physician compromise a player’s health.
A Warriors official, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to discuss medical issues, said Tuesday, “No team is ever going to allow a player to get on the court without having multiple doctors clear him. Team doctors, specialists, a players’ personal doctor, etc. It is a collaborative effort with many involved.” He added that if Warriors’ officials knew there any chance of another injury, they would never have allowed him to play. “It’s a basketball game. It’s not that important,” he said.