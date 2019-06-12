Keith Pompey: Croatian basketball standout @SamanicLuka…
Keith Pompey: Croatian basketball standout @SamanicLuka is expected to work out for the #Sixers, as early as Thursday. He also has upcoming workouts with #Hawks and #Bucks before the June 20 #NBADraft. The 6-11 PF has already worked out for the #Spurs, #Warriors, #Jazz and #Pacers. pic.twitter.com/9atfu0qPB2
June 12, 2019 | 11:10 am EDT Update
Of course, the hope for Durant — and for anyone who enjoys NBA basketball — is that the injury isn’t as severe as feared. But if it is indeed a torn Achilles — and if Durant declines his $31.5 million player option for next season — any team interested in signing Durant would have to be comfortable with him possibly being sidelined for the first year of his contract. Would the Knicks, who have enough cap space to sign two max free agents, be comfortable with that scenario? We’ll find out in a few weeks, but there are indeed some members of the organization who would consider offering Durant a contract this summer, per SNY sources. Durant is eligible for a four-year, $141 million max contract from New York or any other team looking to sign him away from the Warriors.
The Knicks had also planned to pursue Kyrie Irving this summer. But teams monitoring Irving’s situation remain under the impression that, if he chooses to leave Boston, the Brooklyn Nets are currently the most likely destination for Irving, per sources.
On the Davis front, some Knicks decision makers have been adamant about not giving up a ton of significant assets — young players or draft picks — in a Davis trade, per SNY sources. Some in the organization are wary of giving up too many young assets or picks for Davis, citing the way things played out for New York in the wake of the Carmelo Anthony trade, per sources.
June 12, 2019 | 9:34 am EDT Update
Boston? Davis’s father told ESPN in February that he wouldn’t want his son playing for the Celtics, and Paul confirms that he has warned off Boston management. “They can trade for him, but it’ll be for one year,” Paul says. “I mean: If the Celtics traded for Anthony Davis, we would go there and we would abide by our contractual [obligations] and we would go into free agency in 2020. I’ve stated that to them. But in the event that he decides to walk away and you give away assets? Don’t blame Rich Paul.”
“Where he’s going to land? I have no idea,” Paul says. “And it don’t matter. We’re going into free agency. Why does it matter to me where he goes? Earth: We’re going into free agency. He has a year, he has to play. But after that, I can’t say it no bigger: WE ARE GOING INTO FREE AGENCY. 2020: ANTHONY DAVIS WILL BE IN FREE AGENCY.”