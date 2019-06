Of course, the hope for Durant — and for anyone who enjoys NBA basketball — is that the injury isn’t as severe as feared. But if it is indeed a torn Achilles — and if Durant declines his $31.5 million player option for next season — any team interested in signing Durant would have to be comfortable with him possibly being sidelined for the first year of his contract. Would the Knicks, who have enough cap space to sign two max free agents, be comfortable with that scenario? We’ll find out in a few weeks, but there are indeed some members of the organization who would consider offering Durant a contract this summer, per SNY sources. Durant is eligible for a four-year, $141 million max contract from New York or any other team looking to sign him away from the Warriors.