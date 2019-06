By the end of his high school career, Bol’s reputation among NBA observers was that of a uniquely talented prospect who too often seemed to coast on his superior size and skills. More than anything, scouts worried about whether Bol was fully committed to the game—and if his slight frame could withstand the rigors of it. “His resting demeanor makes him look aloof, like he might rather be sitting on the couch,” says one NBA scout. “I don’t really think that’s his fault. He’s not that different from most guys his age. He’s not a vocal leader, but he’s also not a bad egg. More than most, it’ll depend on what kind of team drafts him. If they have a great culture, I think he’ll really excel.”