Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks will work out the following players Thursday. Hawks will hold final workouts Friday and Saturday before next week’s NBA draft. C Goga Bitadze (Mega Bemax) F Jonathan Galloway (UC Irvine) G Rayjon Tucker (Arkansas Little Rock) G Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State)

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are engaged in separate trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans in pursuit of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The Lakers and Celtics are negotiating competing trade packages to acquire Davis, whom New Orleans EVP of Basketball Operations David Griffin seems intent on trading prior to the NBA draft on June 20, league sources said.
