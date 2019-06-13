Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are bringing in PJ Washingto…
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks are bringing in PJ Washington from Kentucky to Atlanta tomorrow. He won’t workout, though.
June 13, 2019 | 9:01 pm EDT Update
He admittedly hasn’t slept well since the Celtics lost four straight games to Milwaukee in the conference semifinals last month. His dreams weren’t peaceful 12 springs ago, either. “This is the most uncertain offseason since 2007,” Grousbeck recently said during lunch in the Celtics’ Causeway Street board room.
Asked if he has directly asked Irving to come back, the Celtics co-owner said, “I haven’t talked to Kyrie in those terms, and our two free agent negotiators are Brad and Danny (Ainge). But Kyrie knows how we feel about him, that we feel very positive about him, and the discussions will go on over the next few weeks.”
Should Irving leave, and the team’s bid for an Anthony Davis trade fall through, then short of moving ahead with what’s left, Danny Ainge’s creativity will be tested like never before. Though he wouldn’t share specifics, Grousbeck has admittedly heard some fairly exotic scenarios being discussed. “There’s definitely scenarios being spun inside the basketball office,” he said. “I’m there every day listening to them, that involve a number of players. I’ve heard a lot of scenarios. We’ll just see what happens.”
Connor Letourneau: Kevon Looney, who is dealing with a fracture near his chest, will start at center for the Warriors in Game 6 alongside Iguodala, Green, Thompson and Curry.
June 13, 2019 | 7:53 pm EDT Update
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney will be available for Game 6. Steve Kerr: “He’s doing decently. We’ll see how he holds up.”