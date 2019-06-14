USA Today Sports

June 14, 2019 | 2:46 am EDT Update
The question is how long the joy will last in Canada. Leonard will be a free agent June 30 and the Clippers and Knicks are expected to vie for his services. On the stage, ABC/ESPN’s Doris Burke asked Leonard how this title may shape his future decision. He continued playing poker. “I’m about to enjoy this with my teammates and coaches and I’ll think about that later,’’ Leonard said.
Storyline: Kawhi Leonard Free Agency
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, speaking Thursday to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, praised the league’s reformed draft lottery system while saying he hopes that it changes the “destructive” mindset some teams and fans have about tanking. “Where I think it’s the greatest success is, hopefully it’ll stop fans in those markets from rooting for their teams to perform poorly,” Silver said prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. “Because that race to the bottom is just destructive, I think, for everyone. Corrosive for players and franchises, and I think, in some cases, even some executives who knew better felt they couldn’t withstand the pressure from the communities, from the media in some cases, saying, ‘Why are you operating at this level when you should either get much better or much worse?'”
A sheriff’s deputy was reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident occurred moments after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors to give Canada its first-ever NBA championship. Sheriff’s officials said the deputy denied the executive access to the court because he didn’t have proper credentials.
June 14, 2019 | 2:29 am EDT Update
