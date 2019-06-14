Scott Agness: Romeo Langford is meeting with the Atlant…
June 14, 2019 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler has told confidants that if Miami wants to talk on or after June 30 he would certainly – and happily – listen, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (Of course, the “how would Miami have the $$$” portion of this equation remains most unclear.)
Nick Friedell: Myers, when asked about confidence level regarding KD wanting to return. “I don’t know. Myers acknowledges “He’s been everything to us.” He remains optimistic that KD will re-sign.