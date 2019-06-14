Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will work out the following …
Chris Kirschner: The Hawks will work out the following players tomorrow: Nic Claxton, C, Georgia; Sekou Doumbouya, F, Limoges; Aric Holman, F, Miss. St.; Mfiondu Kabengele, F, FSU; Romeo Langford, G, Indiana (won’t workout); Naz Reid, F, LSU; Luka Samanic, F, Olympia
June 14, 2019 | 5:31 pm EDT Update
Tim Reynolds: Jimmy Butler has told confidants that if Miami wants to talk on or after June 30 he would certainly – and happily – listen, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (Of course, the “how would Miami have the $$$” portion of this equation remains most unclear.)
Nick Friedell: Myers, when asked about confidence level regarding KD wanting to return. “I don’t know. Myers acknowledges “He’s been everything to us.” He remains optimistic that KD will re-sign.