June 14, 2019 | 10:24 pm EDT Update
As of late this week, teams interested in pursuing Kyrie Irving remained under the impression that the Nets were the odds-on favorite to land the point guard, per sources. But no team interested in Irving, including the Knicks and Lakers, had been led to believe that they are out of the running to sign him, those sources say.
If Irving ends up signing in Brooklyn, it may have an interesting ripple effect on the roster, particularly D’Angelo Russell. Russell, a restricted free agent, will likely draw significant interest on the open market. The 23-year-old is coming off of an All-Star season in which he helped lead Brooklyn to the playoffs. Members of the Pacers organization are high on Russell, SNY sources confirm.
If Irving signs with the Nets, SNY sources familiar with the matter say it is highly unlikely that Russell remains with the Nets. Members of the Nets organization have communicated that idea in recent days, per sources.
June 14, 2019 | 9:19 pm EDT Update
No one is more anxious to get Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and forward/center Kristaps Porzingis on the same floor at the same time than coach Rick Carlisle. Speaking to TV station LETA this week during a Basketball Without Borders camp in Riga, Latvia, Carlisle expressed what type of impact the Doncic-Porzingis will have not only on the Mavs, but also on the NBA from a global standpoint.
“The league will be very good with those two guys playing,” Carlisle told LETA. “Luka and Kristaps compliment each other well. You’ve got a 7-3 guy (in Porzingis) and you’ve got a 6-7 guy (in Doncic) that both have ball skills. They’ll be great in the pick-and-roll, they’ll be great in other situations when they pass and cut and find each other. We’re just really looking forward to getting them on the floor together and get going.”
Two weeks before that crucial injury, Porzingis was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as his star was on a definite incline. Porzingis hasn’t played since sustaining that injury and was subsequently traded to the Mavs on Jan. 31. “Right now it’s really about his health and getting him 100 percent healthy, 100 percent strong and preparing him for an entire NBA season,” Carlisle told LETA. “He’s done an awful lot of work over the last two years since the injury. “He’s worked really hard since coming to us in February, and so we feel like he’s going to be able to be 100 percent and be ready to go come training camp.”
Many fans have compared Porzingis to Dirk Nowitzki, a 14-time All-Star and the NBA’s No. 6 all-time leading scorer who just retired two months ago after playing 21 seasons for the Mavs. “There are similarities between Kristaps and Dirk Nowitzki,” Carlisle said. “They’re both seven-footers that can really shoot the ball, but Kristaps’ game is quite different than Dirk’s. “We’ve had great success in Dallas playing with a seven-foot guy that can shoot the ball, so we have a lot of experience with how to enable him to play well and help us win games.”