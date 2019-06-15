Chris Vivlamore: Sekou Doumbouya’s workout with the H…
Chris Vivlamore: Sekou Doumbouya’s workout with the Hawks will be private.
June 15, 2019 | 2:53 pm EDT Update
Those are the three who have humbled him. Those are the three who have matured him, and they are who he plays for. Favors is entering the most uncertain summer of his career. The Jazz — who very much want to bring him back, according to league sources — hold a team option on the final year of his contract.
There’s a big hitch, however. The Jazz, according to sources, will be active on the trade and free-agent markets. To make a significant acquisition to bolster a roster that’s flatlined in the 50-win range, Favors would likely have to be released.
Roy Parry: The @Orlando Magic completed a second pre-draft workout Saturday afternoon with the following players: Sedrick Barefield G, Utah; Amir Coffey, G, Minnesota; Armon Fletcher G, Southern Illinois; Dayon Griffin, G, UCF; Anthony Lawrence, F, Miami; BJ Taylor, G, UCF
June 15, 2019 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
Derrick Favors was introduced to the Jazz as a nervous 19-year-old, caught up in a trade that separated a superstar — Deron Williams — from an organization that had been for so long looking for the definitive star power to follow up the brilliance of John Stockton and Karl Malone. […] For the first time in his life, someone told Favors he wasn’t wanted on their basketball team. “I remember being overwhelmed,” Favors told The Athletic in an extensive interview. “I didn’t know what to expect because I had never been traded. I had new teammates. I had a new coaching staff. I was only 19. I just wasn’t mentally prepared for that at the time.”
Favors knows he may have played his last game in a Jazz uniform. He knows he could be an unrestricted free agent in less than a month. He’s at peace with it all. He will celebrate Father’s Day this weekend with his children. On Monday, he will wake up and go to his daily workout, which includes a lift, a bit of cardio and a bunch of skill work in his mission to evolve his perimeter game. “My goal when I retire is for my children to be able to look at me and be proud of me,” Favors told The Athletic. [….] “I want them to be proud that I’m their father. That’s why I’ll never be afraid to give it my all in basketball. I’ve prepared myself mentally that maybe I’ll have to be on another team and in another city. I’ve accepted that already. It’s the nature of the business that you never know what the future holds. I want to stay in Utah. But, if I have to go a different route, I have to accept that, and I have to believe in my ability.”