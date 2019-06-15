USA Today Sports

Darren Wolfson: Sekou Doumbouya's pre-draft tour includ…

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 15, 2019 | 9:18 pm EDT Update

3 hours ago via NotoriousOHM

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

Storyline: Anthony Davis to Lakers?
There was some belief that the Celtics should chase Davis at any cost and attempt to win a championship next year, just like the Raptors successfully did with Kawhi Leonard this season. But sources said the Celtics also had concerns about giving up so many important pieces of their roster that they would not necessarily even be a championship-caliber team with Davis next season.
3 hours ago via Boston Globe

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Anthony Davis Trade?
Even if Irving departs, the Celtics remain optimistic about the state of the franchise. They hold the 14th, 20th, and 22nd picks in this draft. Even though some, if not all, of those picks likely would have been shipped out in a Davis deal, sources said the pursuit of Davis did not affect the team’s draft preparations, as they carried on, business as usual. According to a league source, the Celtics will continue to explore ways to potentially use some of those picks in deals for other current players, but that nothing was imminent.
3 hours ago via Boston Globe

, , Uncategorized

, , , , ,

June 15, 2019 | 8:13 pm EDT Update
Home