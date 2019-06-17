Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk is not in a hurry …
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk is not in a hurry to fill his recently vacated position of assistant general manager. Last month Jeff Peterson left to take the same position with the Nets after seven years in the Hawks organization.“I told our group when he left that we are not going to do anything (right away),” Schlenk said last week. “We’ll worry about it in July. I want everybody focused on the draft. That’s the most important thing on the front right now. We’ll evaluate that in July. I’m not sure what we are going to do. We’ve got swarmed with people who would love this job but whether we promote from within, bring somebody in, or bring somebody in at the bottom and move up, I don’t really know.”
June 18, 2019 | 2:40 am EDT Update
While the Washington Wizards struggled defensively last season, the organization is holding firm when it comes to rebuffing offers for Bradley Beal. The New Orleans Pelicans showed sincere interest in the two-time All-Star before Saturday’s blockbuster that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. That curiosity remains and the two sides broadly discussed a trade scenario involving Beal, multiple sources told NBC Sports Washington.
The Pelicans are open to dealing the newly acquired fourth overall selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft according to numerous reports. New Orleans also landed three young players from Los Angeles — Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart — plus additional future picks and pick swaps. Whatever the initial parameters, the conversation never veered close to actual negotiations, according to a source.
“Kawhi Leonard is now in play for the Lakers.” – @D19J says after having a conversation with someone close to the situation, it’s a possibility.
On Monday, The Athletic reported Warren, Jackson and the No. 6 overall pick were on the trading block, which isn’t surprising. However, NBA sources told The Republic that the two players and the Suns’ first-round pick weren’t available. Warren and Jackson were in trade news before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but NBA sources told The Republic at the time neither were on the block.
One of the NBL’s smallest teams has signed one of US basketball’s most high-profile teenage talents, with LaMelo Ball joining the Illawarra Hawks. The 17-year-old guard, whose older brother Lonzo Ball plays in the NBA, has joined the NBL via the league’s Next Stars program, which offers projected NBA draft picks the chance to become professional and play in Australia in the lead-up to their draft year.
“I’m trying to be the No. 1 pick for the 2020 draft.” LaMelo Ball announces on The Jump with @Rachel__Nichols that he will play in Australia’s NBL for the Illawarra Hawks next season.
Reporters rushed him as he went into the Nets locker room. He cheered and rapped, “Look out Brooklyn, here I come… You can’t hide, you can’t run. I’m coming, baby!” He was great to the media and people around him. Personally, that same Arizona sophomore came into the locker room before a game in 2015. Noticing something off, Rondae asked if I was alright. He insisted to pull up a chair and talk about life – from his end to my end. He turned out to be the first real feature story I ever wrote, murmuring words that ring true for so many people facing adversity: There’s beauty in the struggle.