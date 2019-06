Reporters rushed him as he went into the Nets locker room. He cheered and rapped, “Look out Brooklyn, here I come… You can’t hide, you can’t run. I’m coming, baby!” He was great to the media and people around him. Personally, that same Arizona sophomore came into the locker room before a game in 2015. Noticing something off, Rondae asked if I was alright. He insisted to pull up a chair and talk about life – from his end to my end. He turned out to be the first real feature story I ever wrote, murmuring words that ring true for so many people facing adversity: There’s beauty in the struggle.