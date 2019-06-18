USA Today Sports

8 hours ago via The Athletic
As of this writing, the Cavs own the No. 5 and No. 26 picks in the first round Thursday, with no second-rounders. They have a trove of future second-round picks, the expiring contracts of a number of players — including Thompson and Jordan Clarkson and Knight, Matthew Dellavedova and John Henson — with which to package. They also have a trade chip virtually no one else has, the partially guaranteed contract of JR Smith, which could save a team looking to clear cap space about $11 million. The Cavs think the Smith contract is so valuable that they could use it to add an additional lottery pick. The Hawks, meanwhile, have been said to want to move up into the draft. And with Atlanta holding three selections in the first round (Nos. 8, 10 and 17), the Cavs are an obvious target as a trade partner.

June 18, 2019 | 8:46 pm EDT Update
3 mins ago via Boston Herald

June 18, 2019 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
