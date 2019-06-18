The Pacers have also discussed a trade with the Pelican…
The Pacers have also discussed a trade with the Pelicans for the no. 4 pick in the draft, according to league sources. New Orleans received the pick from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis blockbuster, and I’m told the team is open to either pick-based or player-based trade packages in return for the selection. It has been reported previously by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that the Bulls, Hawks, Celtics, and Timberwolves have all shown interest in acquiring the fourth pick from the Pelicans.
June 18, 2019 | 8:46 pm EDT Update
Al Horford’s Celtic career has apparently come to an end after three years with the club. According to a source close to the All-Star center, his representation has ceased discussions with the Celts on a new contract.
Though no further information was given, other league sources from the West told the Herald it is expected that Horford will sign a four-year contract elsewhere. With free agents unable to sign until July 6, there remains a possibility that team changes – even with the Celtics – between now and then could impact this move, but it appears to be rather firmly set as of this point.
Kyrie Irving’s expected free agent departure for Brooklyn, reported here last week, is not said to have had any effect on Horford’s decision. As well, Horford and multiple people around him have insisted he is happy with Boston and the Celtics’ organization. This therefore appears to simply be a move for a better chance at a championship with a club willing to pay him more on a longer term contract.
Bobby Portis is expected to draw interest from the Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, Bucks, Magic and Knicks among others, NBC Sports Washington has learned.
Nate Duncan: If AD trade is executed July 6, even if Lakers can strip it down to LeBron, AD, and Kuz and even if AD waives his full trade bonus, they’d only have ~$29.3m available (re @Adrian Wojnarowski report on trying to get as much space as possible)
June 18, 2019 | 8:11 pm EDT Update
Adam Himmelsbach: Per sources, the Celtics have been aware of Horford’s interest in signing elsewhere for a few days. The team has not given up hope of trying to convince him to stay, however.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers are trying to expand Anthony Davis trade and create ability to open max salary slot on July 6, sources tell @Bobby Marks and me. Lakers offering contracts of Mo Wagner/Jemerrio Jones/Isaac Bonga to additional teams, so LA can satisfy CBA rules on creating $32M in space.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lakers are aggressively pursuing the purchase of second-round picks in Thursday’s NBA Draft too, league sources tell ESPN. Those picks will offer two important things for LA: acquisition of inexpensive labor and ability to exceed the salary cap with those minimum contracts.