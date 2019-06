Kevin Durant is reportedly down to deciding between the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors in free agency. “KD still has, whether it’s staying in Golden State or leaving, the teams that are pursuing him, the teams that are going to pay him a max deal…essentially let him dictate the kind of contract he wants—that hasn’t changed,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday. “They all just expect next year he’ll be a very expensive redshirt, probably starting at around $38 million a year. “I’m told KD is doing a lot of soul-searching right now, stepping back from the injury and processing all of this. For KD, he can go back to Golden State on a five-year, $200 million-plus deal. That gives him absolute assurance coming off this Achilles injury. Maybe it gives him something else to think about staying in Golden State. But Brooklyn and the Knicks are very much in the fight.”