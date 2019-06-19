Heat acquired the #44 pick from Hawks in exchange for $1.88M cash (MIA still has $1.5M left for next 10 days, then replenishes to $5.6M for 2019-20) and their conditional 2024 2nd-round pick (MIA keeps it if it’s 31-50, sends it to ATL if it’s 51-55, and to CLE if it’s 56-60).