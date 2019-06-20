Shams Charania: Sources: Miami sent Atlanta $1.88M in c…
Shams Charania: Sources: Miami sent Atlanta $1.88M in cash for the No. 44 overall pick in the Draft, which could set the market for picks in that range.
June 20, 2019 | 6:53 am EDT Update
Kevin Durant is reportedly down to deciding between the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors in free agency. “KD still has, whether it’s staying in Golden State or leaving, the teams that are pursuing him, the teams that are going to pay him a max deal…essentially let him dictate the kind of contract he wants—that hasn’t changed,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Wednesday. “They all just expect next year he’ll be a very expensive redshirt, probably starting at around $38 million a year. “I’m told KD is doing a lot of soul-searching right now, stepping back from the injury and processing all of this. For KD, he can go back to Golden State on a five-year, $200 million-plus deal. That gives him absolute assurance coming off this Achilles injury. Maybe it gives him something else to think about staying in Golden State. But Brooklyn and the Knicks are very much in the fight.”
“Obviously I’ve been traded around, but at the same time I know my game, I know what I bring to the table and I know what I’m looking for as a player.” Exactly what is that? Security? A shot at a ring? “A great organization,” Harris said. “Obviously winning’s important for me, style of play was important, and just putting myself in the right opportunity to continue to improve my game and get better year in and year out.
Knicks guard Emmanuel Mudiay was fairly tight-lipped about his own free agency, saying only: “Just see how things fall out, lay out. Go one day at a time. … I’m letting my agent take care of all that right now. So he’ll let me know.”
Joe Ingles: Let’s not forget what @CJC9BOSS , @KyleKorver & @GraysonJAllen had done for the Jazz!! Unreal teammates & great guys. Wishing them nothing but the best.. ❤️
The Spanish star also revealed how his teammate reacted to Nuggets‘ elimination after a rather impressive run in the season. “In the game that left us out of the playoffs, he finished with almost 20 rebounds. After the end, he started crying in the dressing room blaming himself for the elimination and that’s hard. These things show how much he loves basketball and that the best is all yet to come. He is, possibly, the best talent I have seen in my life”, Juancho told the Spanish media.
Ex-NBA star Josh Smith filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 10 years, only for them to quickly dismiss the case right when things started heating up. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former ‘Atlanta Hawks’ player filed for divorce from his wife, Alexandria Smith, in April. In his petition, he noted they were married on July 31, 2010, but were separated. He checked the box saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for reconciliation.” The two share four minor kids with the youngest born in 2018. He sought joint legal and physical custody. He believed both parents should pay support.
June 20, 2019 | 2:45 am EDT Update
The question is if they can’t land Durant, do they still want Irving? Especially if they have to lose D’Angelo Russell — their own 23-year-old homegrown All-Star — to get him? It’s a question that has turned into a civil war among the fan base. It also has become an internal debate the Nets are having right now. The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn’t bringing the injured Durant with him.