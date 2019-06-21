Kevin Chouinard: DE'ANDRE HUNTER: Yeah, actually Kyle G…
Kevin Chouinard: DE’ANDRE HUNTER: Yeah, actually Kyle Guy texted me. He said, “Yeah!” I was like, “What are you talking about?” He said, “The Hawks traded up to four.” I was pretty happy about that.
June 21, 2019 | 1:33 am EDT Update
Maddie Lee: When asked about reports that the Thunder is trying to lower luxury tax bill, Presti said finances always play into roster decisions. On spending: “Where we are right now, we’re not going to be able to sustain that over a very long period of time.”
Fred Katz: Chance the Wizards don’t keep Jonathon Simmons, whose contract is only partially guaranteed before July 1. Wizards could look to trade or waive him before then.
Chris Haynes: Undrafted guard Aubrey Dawkins out of UCF has agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 deal with New Orleans, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Shams Charania: Sources: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Orlando Magic.
Mark Berman: Former @UHCougarMBK guard Armoni Brooks (@SirBrooks3) in a text message says he’ll sign with the @Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent.
Shams Charania: Villanova undrafted guard Phil Booth has agreed to play NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Jordan Gertler tells @The Athletic @Stadium.