Fred Katz: Chance the Wizards don’t keep Jonathon Simmons, whose contract is only partially guaranteed before July 1. Wizards could look to trade or waive him before then.
Chris Haynes: Undrafted guard Aubrey Dawkins out of UCF has agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 deal with New Orleans, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Shams Charania: Sources: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Orlando Magic.
Mark Berman: Former @UHCougarMBK guard Armoni Brooks (@SirBrooks3) in a text message says he’ll sign with the @Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent.
Shams Charania: Villanova undrafted guard Phil Booth has agreed to play NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Jordan Gertler tells @The Athletic @Stadium.