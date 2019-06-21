Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: "We're looking for guys who c…
Kevin Chouinard: Schlenk: “We’re looking for guys who can play multiple positions and play defense out on the wing.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 21, 2019 | 1:33 am EDT Update
Maddie Lee: When asked about reports that the Thunder is trying to lower luxury tax bill, Presti said finances always play into roster decisions. On spending: “Where we are right now, we’re not going to be able to sustain that over a very long period of time.”
Fred Katz: Chance the Wizards don’t keep Jonathon Simmons, whose contract is only partially guaranteed before July 1. Wizards could look to trade or waive him before then.
Chris Haynes: Undrafted guard Aubrey Dawkins out of UCF has agreed to terms on an Exhibit 10 deal with New Orleans, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Shams Charania: Sources: Tulsa’s DaQuan Jeffries has agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Orlando Magic.
Mark Berman: Former @UHCougarMBK guard Armoni Brooks (@SirBrooks3) in a text message says he’ll sign with the @Washington Wizards as an undrafted free agent.
Shams Charania: Villanova undrafted guard Phil Booth has agreed to play NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Jordan Gertler tells @The Athletic @Stadium.