Chris Vivlamore: Hawks trade up to get No. 34 and the pick will be Bruno Fernando.
Shams Charania: Villanova undrafted guard Phil Booth has agreed to play NBA Summer League with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Jordan Gertler tells @The Athletic @Stadium.
June 21, 2019 | 1:23 am EDT Update
Rod Boone: Mitch Kupchak said he doesn’t anticipate #Hornets going into the luxury tax threshold if they re-sign Kemba, which they still want to do. Suggested there are ways to avoid it. (Sounds like code words for stretching a contract or making a trade).
Alex Kennedy: After going undrafted, Duke big man Marques Bolden has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to source.
Jordan Schultz: Former @USFDonsMBB Frankie Ferrari has agreed to play Summer League with Utah #Jazz, a source tells ESPN. @FrankieFerrari2
Chris Fedor: Sources: #Cavs Darius Garland is unlikely to play summer league. He’s healthy, but the organization doesn’t want to push it.