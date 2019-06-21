Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia traded No. 34 to …
Shams Charania: Sources: Philadelphia traded No. 34 to Atlanta for two future second-rounders and No. 57.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
June 21, 2019 | 1:23 am EDT Update
Rod Boone: Mitch Kupchak said he doesn’t anticipate #Hornets going into the luxury tax threshold if they re-sign Kemba, which they still want to do. Suggested there are ways to avoid it. (Sounds like code words for stretching a contract or making a trade).
Alex Kennedy: After going undrafted, Duke big man Marques Bolden has signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to source.
Jordan Schultz: Former @USFDonsMBB Frankie Ferrari has agreed to play Summer League with Utah #Jazz, a source tells ESPN. @FrankieFerrari2
Chris Fedor: Sources: #Cavs Darius Garland is unlikely to play summer league. He’s healthy, but the organization doesn’t want to push it.
June 21, 2019 | 1:16 am EDT Update
Harrison Wind: Tim Connelly on Michael Porter Jr., who’s SL debut is around the corner: “He’s been in the gym twice a day for a long time. He’s been fully cleared for several months. Him and Jarred (Vanderbilt) have pushed each other…He resembles the player we saw prior to all the injuries.”