Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a two-way deal with undrafted free agent guard Charlie Brown (Saint Joseph’s), league sources told @TheAthleticNBA .
June 21, 2019 | 3:31 pm EDT Update
Tyler Johnson opts in
Adrian Wojnarowski: Suns guard Tyler Johnson has exercised his $19.25M player option for the 2019-20 season, league sources tell ESPN.
Albert Nahmad: Heat, with Hassan Whiteside ($27.1M) and Goran Dragic ($19.2M) both exercising their player options, now figure to have a 2019-20 team salary of at least $140M, which would be $8M+ over the luxury tax line.
Sean Cunningham: The Sacramento Kings have hired Joe Dumars as a Special Advisor to the General Manager. In this role, Dumars will report to General Manager Vlade Divac and will serve as a resource to the front office.
Sean Cunningham: Kings GM Vlade Divac on the hiring of Joe Dumars: “As an experienced and talented basketball executive, I’m excited to have him serve as a special advisor and expert resource for our incredible front office team.”
June 21, 2019 | 3:05 pm EDT Update
Alex Kennedy: After going undrafted, Kyle Alexander has signed a deal with the Miami Heat, per source.
Alex Kennedy: After going undrafted, Jordan Caroline has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source confirms. I believe @Harrison Faigen reported it first.
Michael Scotto: The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a deal with former Michigan State Spartans guard Matt McQuaid, a league source told @The Athletic.
Mark Berman: NBA sources confirm the #Rockets reached an agreement with former UCLA 7-1 center @mosesbrown_ , an undrafted free agent.