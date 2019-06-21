The Atlanta Hawks agreed to a deal with Nick Ward to pl…
The Atlanta Hawks agreed to a deal with Nick Ward to play for their NBA Summer League team, Ward told the Free Press on Friday afternoon.
June 21, 2019 | 9:32 pm EDT Update
Pete Thamel: Great nugget for @YahooSports NBA Draft show: Jarrett Culver demanded that his agents find a gym for him to workout after the draft. (Which will be like midnight). His reps told me they have one reserved. @TexasTechMBB coach Chris Beard: “The game consumes him.”
Ian Begley: Zak Irvin has committed to playing summer league with the Knicks, per SNY sources. Irvin, a 6-6 guard, played last season with the Westchester Knicks and impressed the organization with his ability to defend and versatility.
Jordan Davis, the former guard and standout at the University of Northern Colorado, will join the Denver Nuggets Summer League roster. Davis made the announcement himself on his personal twitter account early Friday morning:
Former Messalonskee High School basketball standout Nick Mayo said he’s accepted an invitation to play for the Miami Heat in the NBA summer league.
David Cunningham: Ahmed Hill will be playing with the @BrooklynNets in the 219 Summer League, per his Instagram. #Hokies
Moments after the Rangers picked Finnish power forward Kaapo Kakko with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, he was welcomed to town by none other than RJ Barrett. “Sup, Kaapo, It’s RJ Barrett. Welcome to the family! I’m excited to start this journey together. Go Rangers!” he said in a message tweeted out by the Knicks.