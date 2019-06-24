Shams Charania: Mavericks Rookie of the Year favorite @…
Shams Charania: Mavericks Rookie of the Year favorite @Luka Doncic on ROY battle with Trae Young: “I’m confident, but even if I think I am, I’m never going to say it … I’m going to keep it to myself. It’s just different characters.” pic.twitter.com/pOwLlGEde0
June 24, 2019 | 9:18 am EDT Update
Udonis Haslem: I’ve never been the one to listen to outside noise. Key word is listen. Doesn’t mean I don’t hear. See the thing most average minded people don’t get is if I let your expectations of me define me then I wouldn’t be here today. Problem is majority of this world is average ASF!! Nobody ever expected shit from a young fat kid from liberty city. Hell why would they? But I’m thankful they didn’t. I guess I shouldn’t own Subways, and Einstein, and Auntie Ann’s, and Starbucks, and 800 Degrees Woodfire kitchens either huh? What I’ve grown to realize in my life is that my obsession with success, my drive to overcome obstacles, and my overall work ethics is way higher than most. And I’m ok with that. It makes sense why most think I should retire at 39. Cause most would. Cause most are average minded. Most don’t look like this at 39! Hell they ain’t look like this at 19. Lol. So y’all keep worrying about the last spot on the roster while I sit back and stay ready so I don’t gotta get ready.
Udonis Haslem: I’m not saying I’m playing next year but if u with me then u will support whatever I do!! Not tell me what to do!! And if that ain’t good enough for u, in the words of Barbara Wooten [expletive] ya!! U was never wit me anyway!! Oh and one more thing. You out your 🐰 ass mind if you think I can’t still play this game. I’ll sleepwalk into a double double cause I’m just built different!! Y’all should know that by now but keep hating. I need y’all!! A chain is only as strong as its weakest link and if I’m the weak link that’s a hell of a [expletive] chain!!
Shams Charania: “He talks a lot of [expletive]” — Dallas Mavericks young star @luka7doncic on franchise icon @swish41: “I know he’s going to stick around … Dallas is going to give him some job so he can stick around and help us get back where he was.”
June 24, 2019 | 9:09 am EDT Update
Celtics interested in Steven Adams
Adams is on Boston’s radar, but it’s unclear where he falls in the team’s pecking order as far as players they plan to pursue, or exactly what they are willing to give up in order to acquire him. But if you’re talking about big men who can make a major impact, Adams is one of those players that has to be given serious consideration.
Vlade Divac and his team aren’t going to respond to the report with anything of substance, nor should they. They have until June 29 to make a decision on the 25-year-old big and his $6.3 million qualifying offer, and according to a league source, they’re still mulling their options. Cauley-Stein, like every other first-round pick to come into the league, is under team control for his first four seasons and can become a restricted free agent in Year 5. By failing to extend a qualifying offer, Divac would walk away from an asset without any hope of compensation.
He has positives, and the Kings haven’t given up hope completely on him. But there’s also room for growth at the position, and the Kings are right to look at other options. It appears a divorce is inevitable, but the Kings need to do what is right for their franchise. If that means extending the qualifying offer and playing the wait-and-see game with Cauley-Stein, so be it.
Davide Chinellato: .@gallinari8888 on Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers: “I don’t think a player who just won a championship in Toronto wants to come back home more than stay in a team he just won with” Then, joking: “I’m pretty sure he’s signing with us tomorrow” #NBA