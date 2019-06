Udonis Haslem: I’ve never been the one to listen to outside noise. Key word is listen. Doesn’t mean I don’t hear. See the thing most average minded people don’t get is if I let your expectations of me define me then I wouldn’t be here today. Problem is majority of this world is average ASF!! Nobody ever expected shit from a young fat kid from liberty city. Hell why would they? But I’m thankful they didn’t. I guess I shouldn’t own Subways, and Einstein, and Auntie Ann’s, and Starbucks, and 800 Degrees Woodfire kitchens either huh? What I’ve grown to realize in my life is that my obsession with success, my drive to overcome obstacles, and my overall work ethics is way higher than most. And I’m ok with that. It makes sense why most think I should retire at 39. Cause most would. Cause most are average minded. Most don’t look like this at 39! Hell they ain’t look like this at 19. Lol. So y’all keep worrying about the last spot on the roster while I sit back and stay ready so I don’t gotta get ready