“And when I’m gone they gone remember me. Not for how I hoop but for my energy..” Pdx, it’s been real. I enjoyed the journey, team accomplishments, and vibe of the PNW To my teammates: we did a lot of great things together. We overcame a lot because we were a true team and we persevered together. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey. The sky is the limit Blazers organization: Thank you for allowing me to come to work in a positive environment! I was able to make a lot of bonds beyond basketball with the coaching staff and all the people behind the scenes. First class place that will only keep reaping the benefits of good karma. Last but not least, THANKS FOR THE CHEESE 🤑 #namingmydogneil
June 24, 2019 | 11:22 pm EDT Update
Eric Woodyard: Rudy Gobert on winning #DPOY for 2nd time: “This is all my teammates. I say this all the time, but it’s a team game and when you have guys that bring it every night and come every day with the same focus and compete like we do it’s inspirational.”
ESPN Stats & Info: Lou Williams is the 2nd player to win 6th man of the year 3 times, joining Jamal Crawford. Williams joins Kevin McHale and Detlef Schrempf as the only players to win the 6th Man of the Year in consecutive seasons.