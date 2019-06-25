USA Today Sports

June 25, 2019 | 6:52 am EDT Update
And there’s a profound sense of national pride that Hachimura’s journey from Toyama to Spokane, Washington, to the NBA is something that everyone can celebrate. The Japan Times reached out to Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama’s office on Friday, seeking comment. “I am very excited about the fact that Rui Hachimura is coming here to Washington D.C., and I look forward to watching him play,” Sugiyama said in a statement. “I know that his presence here will help to grow the strong sports and culture ties between Japan and the U.S., particularly with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games coming next summer. I hope his story inspires young people in Japan to aim towards the highest levels of achievement and to compete on the world stage.”
2 hours ago via Japan Times

June 25, 2019 | 1:15 am EDT Update
While the odds-on favorites are the Clippers—fulfilling Leonard’s supposed interest in playing where he grew up—one Eastern Conference vice president says the Raptors still have a “fighting chance” to re-sign him, while a Western Conference VP says the Lakers are operating as if “they think they have a strong shot” at adding Leonard after acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis to play alongside their incumbent star, LeBron James, in a deal that can’t be officially consummated until next month.
7 hours ago via Bleacher Report

One NBA source tells me that the Mavs “don’t know yet” if they are going to be able to secure a meeting with Kawhi — though I would add, at the risk of being obvious, that they would be delighted to be involved in such a meeting I was also told it would take something “crazy” for this all to come together. “Crazy” maybe meaning that Kawhi is likely to be busy with the Raptors and the Clippers while Dallas is busy with Kemba Walker and other ideas.
7 hours ago via 247Sports

