Evan Turner: Blazers organization: Thank you for allowing me to come to work in a positive environment! I was able to make a lot of bonds beyond basketball with the coaching staff and all the people behind the scenes. First class place that will only keep reaping the benefits of good karma. Last but not least, THANKS FOR THE CHEESE 🤑 #namingmydogneil
Jorge Sierra: Most times No. 2 in the MVP vote Four: Larry Bird, Jerry West Three: Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, JAMES HARDEN That’s some nice company for The Beard.
And there’s a profound sense of national pride that Hachimura’s journey from Toyama to Spokane, Washington, to the NBA is something that everyone can celebrate. The Japan Times reached out to Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama’s office on Friday, seeking comment. “I am very excited about the fact that Rui Hachimura is coming here to Washington D.C., and I look forward to watching him play,” Sugiyama said in a statement. “I know that his presence here will help to grow the strong sports and culture ties between Japan and the U.S., particularly with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games coming next summer. I hope his story inspires young people in Japan to aim towards the highest levels of achievement and to compete on the world stage.”
Date for Kawhi-Clippers meeting
Frank Isola: Kawhi and the Clippers meeting tentatively scheduled for July 2nd is what I’m hearing. LA has a home court advantage but Toronto can get him another title next year.
While the odds-on favorites are the Clippers—fulfilling Leonard’s supposed interest in playing where he grew up—one Eastern Conference vice president says the Raptors still have a “fighting chance” to re-sign him, while a Western Conference VP says the Lakers are operating as if “they think they have a strong shot” at adding Leonard after acquiring New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis to play alongside their incumbent star, LeBron James, in a deal that can’t be officially consummated until next month.
The Knicks, sources familiar with the team’s thinking say, also believe they will get a chance to pitch Leonard on joining Durant in New York if Irving and the Nets strike a deal without Durant as part of it.
One NBA source tells me that the Mavs “don’t know yet” if they are going to be able to secure a meeting with Kawhi — though I would add, at the risk of being obvious, that they would be delighted to be involved in such a meeting I was also told it would take something “crazy” for this all to come together. “Crazy” maybe meaning that Kawhi is likely to be busy with the Raptors and the Clippers while Dallas is busy with Kemba Walker and other ideas.