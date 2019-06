And there’s a profound sense of national pride that Hachimura’s journey from Toyama to Spokane, Washington, to the NBA is something that everyone can celebrate. The Japan Times reached out to Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama’s office on Friday, seeking comment. “I am very excited about the fact that Rui Hachimura is coming here to Washington D.C., and I look forward to watching him play,” Sugiyama said in a statement. “I know that his presence here will help to grow the strong sports and culture ties between Japan and the U.S., particularly with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games coming next summer. I hope his story inspires young people in Japan to aim towards the highest levels of achievement and to compete on the world stage.”