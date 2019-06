In addition to three exhibition games at AmericanAirlines Arena, the Heat will play preseason road games on Oct. 9 against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center and Oct. 17 against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center. The Heat’s three home preseason games will be Oct. 8 against the San Antonio Spurs, Oct. 14 against the Atlanta Hawks and Oct. 18 against the Houston Rockets.