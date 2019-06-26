USA Today Sports

NBA veteran Allen Crabbe -- who was just traded to the …

6 hours ago via TMZ.com
NBA veteran Allen Crabbe — who was just traded to the ATL Hawks — was arrested for DUI on the Sunset Strip late Tuesday night … and TMZ Sports has the video. We’re told cops noticed the 27-year-old was “straddling lanes” around 11:30 PM — so they pulled him over … and during the stop, the officer suspected he was drunk.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
June 26, 2019 | 3:40 pm EDT Update
Mark Cuban views the annual opening of the NBA free-agency shopping window as “his time” to make a contribution to the franchise’s talent base, the Dallas Mavericks owner tells DallasBasketball.com in an exclusive interview. But Cuban also suggests that “all the moving parts” in this year’s market make it harder than ever to pinpoint exactly what he and his “sales team” must pitch — and to whom they must pitch it.
2 mins ago via 247Sports

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

June 26, 2019 | 3:24 pm EDT Update

Capela, Gordon, Tucker on the trade block

Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting w/ @ZachLowe: Houston’s offering Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker individually to teams w/ space to absorb salary. Rockets trying for best available first-rounder for any of those three, hoping to redirect pick to Philly in pursuit of Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade.
18 mins ago via wojespn

, Top Rumors

, , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 14 more rumors
Home