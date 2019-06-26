NBA veteran Allen Crabbe -- who was just traded to the …
NBA veteran Allen Crabbe — who was just traded to the ATL Hawks — was arrested for DUI on the Sunset Strip late Tuesday night … and TMZ Sports has the video. We’re told cops noticed the 27-year-old was “straddling lanes” around 11:30 PM — so they pulled him over … and during the stop, the officer suspected he was drunk.
June 26, 2019 | 3:40 pm EDT Update
Mark Cuban views the annual opening of the NBA free-agency shopping window as “his time” to make a contribution to the franchise’s talent base, the Dallas Mavericks owner tells DallasBasketball.com in an exclusive interview. But Cuban also suggests that “all the moving parts” in this year’s market make it harder than ever to pinpoint exactly what he and his “sales team” must pitch — and to whom they must pitch it.
Cuban said some players and agents want a presentation — “a dog-and-pony show,” he called it — but reiterated that this free-agency period may be different. “We know about some of our conversations and meetings, but not all of them,” Cuban said. “In some cases it might be less about timing and more about quality.”
Tim MacMahon: Houston player to me recently: “I hope they don’t panic. I hope they don’t make drastic moves. We are right there. We’ve just got to figure out some things, fine tune some things, but we are right there. We don’t need to change much. It’s not the time to f—ing panic.”
Tania Ganguli: The Lakers are extending qualifying offers to Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams. Williams becomes a two-way player if he accepts.
Dave McMenamin: Can confirm LA Times report that the Lakers will extend qualifying offers to Alex Caruso and Johnathan Williams. LAL will be challenged with filling out the roster with young players after the AD trade. Caruso, in particular, has a lot of fans in the organization.
Eric Pincus: Some detail on Caruso qualifying offer. Takes up $1.6 mil in space (but removes $900k roster fee) . If revoked, cap hold drops to $1.4 mil. If he agrees to sign at min, they can revoke, renounce and he’s off their cap. Then when over, sign him at min. Rights restore in 2020
June 26, 2019 | 3:24 pm EDT Update
Capela, Gordon, Tucker on the trade block
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting w/ @ZachLowe: Houston’s offering Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and PJ Tucker individually to teams w/ space to absorb salary. Rockets trying for best available first-rounder for any of those three, hoping to redirect pick to Philly in pursuit of Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade.