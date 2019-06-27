Vince Carter, 42, has said that he plans to play one mo…
Vince Carter, 42, has said that he plans to play one more season and then will retire. Could those plans include signing with the Knicks this summer? Carter has spoken highly of Knicks head coach David Fizdale, and gave signing with New York serious consideration last summer, per SNY sources. Carter chose to sign with the young Hawks instead.
June 27, 2019 | 5:59 pm EDT Update
JD Shaw: Hearing rumblings that the Philadelphia 76ers will sign center Norvel Pelle, who was first team-defense in the @nbagleague, to a two-way contract.
Emiliano Carchia: Pierria Henry is working out with Suns today and plans to workout for two other NBA teams this coming weekend. The Eurocup regular season MVP could make the jump to the NBA
Eric Woodward: Here is the Utah Jazz’s Summer League roster. Lamar Skeeter will serve as head coach.
Michael Scotto: The Phoenix Suns have added James Palmer Jr. (Nebraska) to their Summer League roster, @The Athletic has learned.
The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has added to Head Coach Ryan Saunders’ coaching staff by hiring Kevin Burleson as Player Development Coach, promoting Brian Randle to Player Development Coach and naming Jason Hervey Quality Control Coach.
June 27, 2019 | 4:56 pm EDT Update
On Thursday, Washington acquired three players (Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga) in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. By doing so, the Wizards lodged themselves into the Anthony Davis saga as the third team in the monumental trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers.