2 hours ago via SportsNet New York
Vince Carter, 42, has said that he plans to play one more season and then will retire. Could those plans include signing with the Knicks this summer? Carter has spoken highly of Knicks head coach David Fizdale, and gave signing with New York serious consideration last summer, per SNY sources. Carter chose to sign with the young Hawks instead.

June 27, 2019
June 27, 2019
On Thursday, Washington acquired three players (Moritz Wagner, Jemerrio Jones and Isaac Bonga) in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. By doing so, the Wizards lodged themselves into the Anthony Davis saga as the third team in the monumental trade between the New Orleans Pelicans and Lakers.
1 hour ago via Washington Post

