July 1, 2019 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
Kevon Looney back to Warriors
Shams Charania: Sources: Free agent Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year, $15M deal to return to Golden State.
Shams Charania: The Warriors met with Looney over the weekend in Los Angeles and reached agreement with him and his agent, Todd Ramasar, on Monday. Looney has been indispensable on the court in his Golden State career. He returns for $15M.
Tim MacMahon: Austin Rivers had offers in $5.7M midlevel range but took the vet minimum from Rockets. “Now that the league is wide open, I just saw an opportunity. You can’t really put a price on happiness. The goal was to come back to Houston all along. I think we have the team to beat.”
The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed forward Brian Bowen II to a two-way contract. In addition, the Pacers signed forward JaKeenan Gant and guard C.J. Wilcox to Exhibit 10 contracts.
July 1, 2019 | 6:51 pm EDT Update
Pau Gasol returning next season
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C @Pau Gasol wants to return next season and says he’s recovering well from left foot procedure. He tells ESPN: “My recovery from surgery has been smooth and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August. I cannot wait to start training again.”
Michael Scotto: Jordan Bell agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, a league source told @TheAthleticNBA.