July 1, 2019 | 8:03 pm EDT Update
July 1, 2019 | 6:51 pm EDT Update

Pau Gasol returning next season

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C @Pau Gasol wants to return next season and says he’s recovering well from left foot procedure. He tells ESPN: “My recovery from surgery has been smooth and I expect to be fully cleared for basketball activities in early August. I cannot wait to start training again.”
