Chris Vivlamore: Caught up with former Hawks star Joe Johnson. He had this to say about Atlanta: “I think they have a great young team that I think is going to take another year or two before they are really contending. But I look forward to seeing their growth.”
July 2, 2019 | 4:26 pm EDT Update
July 2, 2019 | 3:43 pm EDT Update
Emiliano Carchia: Fenerbahce is seriously pursuing Nando De Colo, a source told @Emiliano Carchia. De Colo’s first option is still to return to the NBA where he is restricted free agent. But if nothing happens in the next couple of weeks, there are good chances for Fenerbahce to sign the French guard
Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, will be one of the focal points of the upcoming Knicks season after they didn’t land their top targets in free agency. When asked about that, the rookie downplayed the idea. “I think it’s a team, we’ve got a squad,” he said after his first Summer League practice. “I’m just a rookie coming in. I’m just trying to learn and do as much as I can to help the team.”