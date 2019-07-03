Chris Vivlamore: Solomon Hill ($13.3 million) plus Mile…
Chris Vivlamore: Solomon Hill ($13.3 million) plus Miles Plumlee ($12.4 million) for Chandler Parsons ($25.1 million). Hawks net $600,000.
July 3, 2019 | 2:04 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Live coverage on @cp24 as we speak on the Raptors’ plane that just touched down in Toronto BELIEVED to be transporting Kawhi Leonard. So unfair we don’t get the Canadian TV channels in the States
Duane Rankin: #Suns summer league roster. Willie Green coach. No De’Anthony Melton or George King. pic.twitter.com/ltbsKO66lb
July 3, 2019 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
ShowtimeForum: “I was told to not expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.” @wojespn |🎥 @GetUpESPN
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are finalizing a deal with Boban Marjanovic, league sources say