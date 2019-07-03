Memphis was unable to agree a contract buyout number wi…
Memphis was unable to agree a contract buyout number with Parsons, so the Grizzlies chose the trade with Atlanta that allows for two smaller expiring salaries in Hill and Miles Plumlee that might be easier to move in a deal. The Hawks were able to create a roster opening in the deal. The Hawks are building around young players, but are open to giving Parsons an opportunity to earn a role in his final year under contract. If another team shows interest in signing him, a contract buyout always remains a possibility.
July 3, 2019 | 2:04 pm EDT Update
Marc Stein: Live coverage on @cp24 as we speak on the Raptors’ plane that just touched down in Toronto BELIEVED to be transporting Kawhi Leonard. So unfair we don’t get the Canadian TV channels in the States
Duane Rankin: #Suns summer league roster. Willie Green coach. No De’Anthony Melton or George King. pic.twitter.com/ltbsKO66lb
July 3, 2019 | 1:09 pm EDT Update
ShowtimeForum: “I was told to not expect a decision until at least later today, possibly tomorrow on July 4th.” @wojespn |🎥 @GetUpESPN
Mavs adding Boban Marjanovic
Marc Stein: The Mavericks are finalizing a deal with Boban Marjanovic, league sources say