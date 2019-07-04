As of Wednesday, the Knicks still held $4 million of ca…
As of Wednesday, the Knicks still held $4 million of cap space and then a $4.8 room exception. They had only one spot left, though, on their 15-man roster. Lance Thomas is the favorite, as The Post reported, to fill the final spot. Vince Carter has also been mentioned. The Knicks could sign two players and cut one after a training camp battle.
July 4, 2019 | 1:12 am EDT Update
No Iggy buyout for now?
The Memphis Grizzlies do not intend to give recently acquired Andre Iguodala a buyout before the season, league sources told ESPN. Memphis wants to explore the trade market for the former NBA Finals MVP before considering a buyout that would allow him to choose which contender he wanted to join, as the Grizzlies did with Kyle Korver. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among teams that have interest in Iguodala, according to league sources.
Jabari Young: On the Kawhi front, told he’s not making a decision tonight and it may not be until the next few days. He and his reps are going through the process and taking their time before deciding the next move. No 2-year deals have been discussed. #NBA @TheAthleticNBA
As it played out, when Kevin Durant turned up his nose at the Knicks, the club realized any chance of nabbing Leonard without KD was a long shot. According to a source, Leonard agreed to meet with the Knicks, but not until Wednesday after finishing with the Clippers and Lakers. That plan was scratched by Knicks’ brass over logistics.
Arash Markazi: A $10,000 bet just came in on the Lakers at 7/4 to win the NBA Championship at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The last time that happened Anthony Davis’ trade to the Lakers was reported 30 minutes later.
Leonard taking his time to make an NBA-altering decision had some scouts attempting what so many others were doing — trying to read into Leonard’s thought process. “Biggest surprise I would have to say is that Kawhi still hasn’t decided,” one scout said on Tuesday night. “He is really mulling it over, exhausting every option.” Said another scout: “Let’s be honest, everyone knows that if the Warriors were healthy, they would have won. So is he sure if he comes back that he would have a chance to win it with [Toronto]? “If I’m him, I’m going to the Lakers.”
Wizards not moving Bradley Beal
The Wizards have no interest in trading Bradley Beal right now. Things can change. Such is life. But they have no interest. And by the way, beyond all the salary Miami would have to give back for Wall/Beal, Heat are hard capped Bc of Butler S&T. I can’t see it happening.
But as he still remains available, Cousins reportedly has been in contact with star players of other teams. “I’m told he’s had direct communication with some star players of other teams, one being DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania said Tuesday.