Michael Lee: In the seven years since building a HOF-worthy career in Orlando, Dwight Howard has now had his rights owned by the Lakers, Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, Nets, Wizards & Grizzlies. After Memphis waives Dwight, his next team (??) will make it eight for eight. Had so good with the Magic

Storyline: Dwight Howard Free Agency
July 6, 2019 | 5:37 pm EDT Update
July 6, 2019 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
