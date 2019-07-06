Michael Lee: In the seven years since building a HOF-wo…
Michael Lee: In the seven years since building a HOF-worthy career in Orlando, Dwight Howard has now had his rights owned by the Lakers, Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, Nets, Wizards & Grizzlies. After Memphis waives Dwight, his next team (??) will make it eight for eight. Had so good with the Magic
July 6, 2019 | 5:37 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: San Antonio would create a trade exception from sending out Davis Bertans to Washington. The exception would allow the Spurs to take back DeMarre Carroll in a sign-and-trade.