League sources told ESPN’s Bobby Marks that the Pelicans, Hawks and Wizards are expected to cooperate with the Lakers if Leonard is still undecided by noon on Saturday. The July 6 date was agreed upon initially in the Lakers’ and Pelicans’ deal sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks for Davis. The deal was based on the Lakers using the $32 million in cap space created on a max free agent like Leonard or on multiple free agents.
July 6, 2019 | 5:37 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: San Antonio would create a trade exception from sending out Davis Bertans to Washington. The exception would allow the Spurs to take back DeMarre Carroll in a sign-and-trade.