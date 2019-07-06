The Atlanta Hawks have acquired guard Allen Crabbe, a c…
The Atlanta Hawks have acquired guard Allen Crabbe, a conditional 2020 first-round pick and the draft rights to guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the 17th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for forward Taurean Prince and a 2021 second-round pick, it was announced today. “Allen is a proven veteran in this league and adds another three-point threat on the wing for us. We’re happy to welcome him to the Hawks,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk.
July 6, 2019 | 5:37 pm EDT Update
Bobby Marks: San Antonio would create a trade exception from sending out Davis Bertans to Washington. The exception would allow the Spurs to take back DeMarre Carroll in a sign-and-trade.