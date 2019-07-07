USA Today Sports

July 7, 2019 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
The Indiana Pacers announced Sunday they have signed free agent Jeremy Lamb. “What we’re so happy to be getting with Jeremy is a player that over the last five years has shown steady growth and improvement in his game,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “He’s a guy that can start; but he also has the ability and efficiency to be a high-level player off the bench. His ability to make plays both for himself and for others will be of great value to our team.”
The Memphis Grizzlies announced today that the team has acquired forward Josh Jackson, guard De’Anthony Melton and two future second round draft picks from the Phoenix Suns for forward Kyle Korver and guard Jevon Carter. Jackson (6-8, 207) has appeared in 156 games (64 starts) in two NBA seasons and has averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.99 steals in 25.3 minutes since he was selected by the Suns with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old San Diego, California native has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team and was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year during his lone season at the University of Kansas.
