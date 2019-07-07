USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie Bruno Fernando, the team announced today. Fernando was acquired by the Hawks on July 7 from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the draft rights to Jordan Bone (the 57th overall pick) and two second-round draft picks. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Fernando, the first native of Angola ever drafted into the NBA, played in 34 games last season for the Terps (33 starts), averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds (second in the Conference), 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes (Conference-best .607 FG%, .779 FT%). He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and was First Team All-Defense.

July 8, 2019 | 5:29 am EDT Update
In the wake of the trade that sent Paul George to the LA Clippers — pairing him with Kawhi Leonard — the biggest question buzzing around both gymnasiums in Las Vegas was an obvious one: What’s going to happen to Russell Westbrook? The thought from any and all people in attendance Sunday was that this story has one ending: Westbrook, the standard-bearer for the franchise throughout its 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, will be traded at some point. The follow-up questions — when such a deal would happen and where it would send him — led to more nuanced discussions.
