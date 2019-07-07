The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie Bruno Fernando, th…
The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie Bruno Fernando, the team announced today. Fernando was acquired by the Hawks on July 7 from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the draft rights to Jordan Bone (the 57th overall pick) and two second-round draft picks. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Fernando, the first native of Angola ever drafted into the NBA, played in 34 games last season for the Terps (33 starts), averaging 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds (second in the Conference), 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks in 30.0 minutes (Conference-best .607 FG%, .779 FT%). He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and was First Team All-Defense.
July 8, 2019 | 5:29 am EDT Update
In the wake of the trade that sent Paul George to the LA Clippers — pairing him with Kawhi Leonard — the biggest question buzzing around both gymnasiums in Las Vegas was an obvious one: What’s going to happen to Russell Westbrook? The thought from any and all people in attendance Sunday was that this story has one ending: Westbrook, the standard-bearer for the franchise throughout its 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, will be traded at some point. The follow-up questions — when such a deal would happen and where it would send him — led to more nuanced discussions.
Westbrook has a massive contract, with four years and $170 million remaining. He also has a game built upon athleticism and will turn 31 in November. That combination, along with a strong personality, is why the prevailing opinion among insiders is that the Miami Heat are the most likely landing spot.
Kendrick Perkins: I just read what Randy Williams wrote about Russ and that’s very disturbing to me! Man really went at Russ like that! That’s WEAK my G! KD needs to check his People! Straight Up! Lost all respect for you Homie!!!!
Jon Krawczynski: Agent Kevin Bradbury tells @TheAthleticMIN that the offer sheet for Tyus Jones can reach $28 million over 3 years with incentives. “We negotiated in good faith with MN but did not receive an offer I felt was fair so we had to look elsewhere.”
Dane Moore: Minnesota and Memphis will not be doing a sign-and-trade for Tyus Jones. The Grizz are using a portion of their MLE to offer the contract.
Bobby Marks: Minnesota would be roughly $750K-1M below the luxury tax if they matched the Tyus Jones offer sheet. That would include 14 players including the partially/non guaranteed contracts of Shabazz Napier and Trevor Graham.
However, league sources said Dunn is available for the right price. In fact, the Bulls, sources said, have had discussions with the Grizzlies regarding a sign-and-trade for Justin Holiday. If that move materialized, it would not only alleviate the point guard logjam, it would add a veteran wing shooter.