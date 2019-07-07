USA Today Sports

July 8, 2019
In the wake of the trade that sent Paul George to the LA Clippers — pairing him with Kawhi Leonard — the biggest question buzzing around both gymnasiums in Las Vegas was an obvious one: What’s going to happen to Russell Westbrook? The thought from any and all people in attendance Sunday was that this story has one ending: Westbrook, the standard-bearer for the franchise throughout its 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, will be traded at some point. The follow-up questions — when such a deal would happen and where it would send him — led to more nuanced discussions.
