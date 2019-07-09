USA Today Sports

Howard took some time to sit down during his time in Las Vegas, where he has regrouped with a new management team around him and is strategizing on his next steps. Several NBA teams have told The Athletic they are intrigued about Howard, who says he has lost 25 pounds since the NBA season ended and is fully cleared to play basketball. One executive who saw Howard in recent days said Howard appears to be in his best shape in years.
While training in Los Angeles this summer, Russell plans to practice various situations he’ll see with Golden State. This is the type of preparation from someone who believes the Warriors could be his long-term home. And if it’s not? Russell won’t be shocked. If a chaotic NBA free-agency period has taught him anything, it’s that circumstances can change fast. “You put yourself in a position to go somewhere for a long period of time,” Russell said. “That might not be the way it is, and that’s the business. “Whatever situation I’m in, I understand the business side of it.”
Mintz worked with a stunned Presti to find a fair solution for both sides, a source said. The Thunder then engaged in talks with the Clippers and Raptors, the two teams Leonard was open to playing for. (A source told The Undefeated early last week that there was “no way” Leonard was going to sign as a free agent with James, Davis and the Lakers despite speculation they were the front-runners.)
