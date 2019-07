We still don’t know when the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers will play each other for the first time next season but Norman Powell is already looking forward to playing against his former teammate Kawhi Leonard. “We’re just happy for him,” Powell said of Leonard in an interview with ESPN at Summer League. “He gave everything he had in that first season with us and he brought home the championship. We’re just wishing him the best in his choice and his new opportunity with the Clippers.”