July 9, 2019 | 5:34 pm EDT Update
We still don’t know when the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers will play each other for the first time next season but Norman Powell is already looking forward to playing against his former teammate Kawhi Leonard. “We’re just happy for him,” Powell said of Leonard in an interview with ESPN at Summer League. “He gave everything he had in that first season with us and he brought home the championship. We’re just wishing him the best in his choice and his new opportunity with the Clippers.”
10 mins ago via NBA.com

Scott Agness: Summer Pacers will look very different today. All out: Edmond Summer (sore left foot), Aaron Holiday (sore left hip), Brian Bowen (sore back) … and still no Goga. Also, Tim Dather, Pacers’ head video coordinator, will get experience as head coach.
10 mins ago via ScottAgness

“In 2016, I was going through tough times,” he related. “Whenever that happens, I go to a bookstore to help clear my mind and think about the problems. That’s when I came across a book by Andy Puddicombe (the co-founder of Headspace).” Rubio continued, “During the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, I downloaded the Headspace app to learn more about meditation and started the practice for the first time. Meditation helped put everything in perspective.”
10 mins ago via Forbes.com

Storyline: Mental Health
July 9, 2019 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
Free-agent forward Marcus Morris is considering reneging on his agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to take a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Morris, who played with the Boston Celtics last season, agreed to terms with the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million pact with a player option on the second year.
19 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

Storyline: Marcus Morris Free Agency
