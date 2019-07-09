Chris Kirschner: De'Andre Hunter won't play for the Haw…
Chris Kirschner: De’Andre Hunter won’t play for the Hawks today
July 9, 2019 | 5:34 pm EDT Update
Chris Mannix: Marcus Morris has been frustrated by what he thought would be a stronger market for him this summer, source familiar with his situation told @SInow. Knicks can offer a higher salary for next season, while hitting free agency again in 2020.
We still don’t know when the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers will play each other for the first time next season but Norman Powell is already looking forward to playing against his former teammate Kawhi Leonard. “We’re just happy for him,” Powell said of Leonard in an interview with ESPN at Summer League. “He gave everything he had in that first season with us and he brought home the championship. We’re just wishing him the best in his choice and his new opportunity with the Clippers.”
“I can’t wait to go out there and guard him,” Powell continued with a smile on his face. “I’ve already talked to him about it, how I’m going to lock him up, and having fun with it, so I’m excited.”
Scott Agness: Summer Pacers will look very different today. All out: Edmond Summer (sore left foot), Aaron Holiday (sore left hip), Brian Bowen (sore back) … and still no Goga. Also, Tim Dather, Pacers’ head video coordinator, will get experience as head coach.
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) are now co-branding a new category in a meditation and mindfulness smartphone or computer app produced by a company called Headspace. This new category is called “Performance Mindset” and includes content organized around four pillars of things needed to perform well: Focus, Confidence, Resilience, and Managing Pressure.
The category contains 16 curated meditation courses and video interviews of NBA and WNBA players sharing their experiences with meditation and how it’s helped them. One of these players is eight-year veteran NBA point guard Ricky Rubio, who just made headlines for signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.
“In 2016, I was going through tough times,” he related. “Whenever that happens, I go to a bookstore to help clear my mind and think about the problems. That’s when I came across a book by Andy Puddicombe (the co-founder of Headspace).” Rubio continued, “During the 2016 Olympic games in Brazil, I downloaded the Headspace app to learn more about meditation and started the practice for the first time. Meditation helped put everything in perspective.”
July 9, 2019 | 5:25 pm EDT Update
Free-agent forward Marcus Morris is considering reneging on his agreement with the San Antonio Spurs to take a deal with the New York Knicks, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Morris, who played with the Boston Celtics last season, agreed to terms with the Spurs on a two-year, $20 million pact with a player option on the second year.