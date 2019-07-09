Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks do expect to sign a second t…
Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks do expect to sign a second two-way player. Staff scouring summer league for candidate.
July 9, 2019 | 9:30 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Silver: “My sense in the room today, when it comes to free agency and the rules around it, we have work to do.” Cited level playing field. “My job is to enforce a fair set of rules. I think right now, we’re not quite there.”
July 9, 2019 | 9:06 pm EDT Update
NBA changing free agency rules?
Tim Bontemps: Silver said the league “has always known” there was some level of “acceptable” discussion ahead of free agency, but that the way things went this summer has led to talks about potential things to change, and that there will be a revisiting of the current deadlines.
Jonathan Feigen: Silver said there was consensus there is a need to review rules about when free agent negotiations begin, saying it is “pointless to have rules we can’t enforce.” Said there was “slippage around that.”
Tim Reynolds: Adam Silver says to expect changes to the moratorium next season. Rule changes, rule eliminations, it’s all on the table.